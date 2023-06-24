Katie Price called Carl Woods over 100 times after seeing him with mystery woman

Katie Price called her ex-boyfriend Carl Woods over 100 times after seeing of him with a mystery woman this week.
The former glamour model, 44, was said to be furious after seeing the snaps just weeks after their split was announced.
Car dealer Carl, 34, was spotted wrapping his arm around the unknown woman as they strolled together in Las Vegas.
With a source telling The Sun: 'Katie started calling as soon as she saw the photos - she was furious - but he didn't pick up.
'She messaged saying she was throwing everything he'd left at the house in the bin.'
It comes after Katie launched into foul-mouthed rant against the woman pictured with Carl in a now deleted post.
Katie recently confirmed she had once again split from the former Love Island star.
