‘My Heart Will Go On’ sees surge in streaming after submersible ‘catastrophic implosion’?

After the search for submersible exploring Titanic wreckage came to an end, Celine Dion’s song My Heart Will Go On reportedly saw a surge on streaming platforms.

The news came in the days following the search of the submersible, which recorded the death of five people on-board due to a “catastrophic implosion.”

The OceanGate's submarine, Titan, shook the world while sparking great interest in the 1912 tragic incident of the great Titanic; and the 1997 movie with the same name based on the tragedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Ever since the news of submersible broke, social media has been flooding with clips of the epic romance and disaster film with Dion’s timeless theme song playing in the background.

On Twitter, a tweet went viral posted by a pop culture account @PopBase, that Dion’s Oscar-winning song has entered the Billboard Top 100 at No. 12 after the submarine went missing.

However, The Inquirer debunked all such reports, claiming that Billboard chart records show that the title track of the 1997 movie did not resurface on the Hot 100 nor Hot 200 Charts this week.

It also dismissed another claim made by the tweet that the song received nearly “8 million streams on Spotify,” revealing that the charts data for the platform does not reflect those statistics.