King Charles wants to 'retire' Prince Andrew without any 'grief'

King Charles is choosing an easy life for Prince Andrew.

His Majesty wants his younger brother away from the public life after disgraceful sexual assault scandal, reveals expert.

Speaking on The Royal Beat, Russell Myers reveals the Duke of York has been "stripped of everything".

He continued: "He wasn’t [included in the Order of the Garter procession] last year, the Queen sort of banned him. It was deemed that it would be unsavoury to see him in the procession.

"He did attend the lunches afterward at Windsor Castle, and he was allowed to wear the robes during the Coronation. But [he wasn’t] seen this time. It’s an interesting situation for the King. How much does he want Andrew to be seen in public?"

Mr Myers continued: "I suppose he just wants him to try and retire and not cause him any grief! He’ll just hope that Andrew sort of fades into the background."