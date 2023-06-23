Kelly Clarkson shares being ‘blindsided’ by toxic work environment claims on talk show

Kelly Clarkson has recently opened up about being “blindsided” by the accusations of toxic work environment on her talk show.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Clarkson addressed Rolling Stone report published in May which said that 10 ex-staffers claimed they were being abused by producers and other high-rank employees.

Clarkson said, “I think the important thing is, we get into this mindset of cancelling everything or everyone. And that’s not unhealthy because it’s like, ‘OK then …’ Because what you’re saying is every time somebody says something, then it’s just over.”

“And that’s not how you work on things. You have to progress. You have to go, ‘Oh man, well, maybe we can do better at this. Obviously, we might have missed the mark here, so what can we do better?’” stated the musician.

Clarkson was unaware of the problems published in the report. The talk show host pointed out, “I know it sucks to have something, anything happens behind the scenes that you maybe didn’t know. But I think, also, it’s a great point.”

The singer remarked that some of the changes being made on her talk show like moving production to New York.

Clarkson asserted, “I’m 41. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to come to work with people not having a good time.’ I don’t need to, I’d rather be in my ranch, if I’m being real. So, I want everybody to feel happy and feel empowered and inspired.”

“For season five, let’s remind everybody who we are, not only on the outside, but on the inside and how we like to carry ourselves and how we like to … I don’t know, just proceed in everyday work life,” she added.