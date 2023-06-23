Jennifer Coolidge recalls initially rejecting The White Lotus role: Here’s why

Jennifer Coolidge recalled she initially turned down the role of Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus due to “self-hate”.



Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actress Roundtable, the Legally Blonde actress addressed her mental state when director Mike White approached her for The White Lotus movie.

“We were in COVID, no one knew I'd be getting a call going, ‘Hey Jennifer, my show got greenlit, let's go do it. And it's all going to be on a beach in bathing suits!’” revealed Coolidge.

The actress shared, “We were like six months into COVID, and I'd been locked up in my house in New Orleans just pigging out on these vegan pizzas.

“A good friend and I were doing two at breakfast, two at lunch, and two at dinner. So, I was just like, 'No, I'm not doing this,' but I didn't tell Mike I wasn't doing it. I just said, 'Oh, that's so nice, Mike. God, congratulations,’” explained Coolidge.

The actress mentioned that the pandemic impacted her life.

“I thought we were all going to die during COVID,” admitted Coolidge.

The actress remarked, “Just do whatever you want. Walk around naked, get arrested, whatever, it's all going to be over.”

"I think this happens to actresses a lot. You sit around and bitch your whole life that you've never been given the role of your dreams, and then when it comes, you're like, 'Yeah, I can't do it. I ate a bunch of pizza.' You can ruin it,” disclosed Coolidge.

The actress believed actresses like Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario could wear those bathing suits.

“I don't know why I rejected the role. It was self-hate and not being prepared,” she added.