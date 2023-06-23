Jennifer Lopez says ‘The Mother’ made her rethink her approach to parenting





Mother of two Jennifer Lopez recently got candid about her approach to parenting and also discussed being “typecast” during her early days in Hollywood.

The Maid in Manhattan star welcomed twins Emme and Max, who are now 15 years old, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

She shared that her role in The Mother prompted her to reassess her relationship with her children.

She told Vogue: "It really helped me to overanalyse it, because when you're living your life you're not really analyzing it, but when you're working on a character, you go deeper into what they're going through."

“It made me think, what does she need to do to move from a mother-baby relationship to her adult relationship? Are you going to hide things from me or are we going to be open and forthcoming? All those questions were coming up in my mind.”

Jennifer also discussed her early experiences in the film industry, saying, "At first I think I only got parts where I had an accent. And then it gradually changed because I stood my ground.”

"I just wanted to play "a girl," you know, I didn't even want to know what her last name or her first name was."

Jennifer Lopez, revealed that her first role playing “a girl” was in the 2001 romantic comedy The Wedding Planner, where she acted alongside Matthew McConaughey.

"Normally you would have seen figures like Meg Ryan, Sandra Bullock or Julia Roberts in that role," she explained.

“Once I was given that role, I think things really changed.”