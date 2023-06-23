Prince Harry has landed Meghan Markle in a ‘strife’ by ‘biting the hand that fed’

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry for lacking the forward thinking to let Meghan Markle ‘sit tight and look pretty’ in royal fold.



These claims and admissions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been made by royal commentator Mary Madigan.

She started by saying, “If she hadn’t met a prince, she’d probably be starring in Hallmark movies and dating some ex-athlete with a knee injury.”

According to News.com.au, “Instead, she became the most famous woman in the world.”

“This would have been fine, even fun, if she’d just embraced being a royal.”

“She could have spent her life wearing big hats and fighting with her sister-in-law Kate but no, she and Harry decided to ditch the royals, and now they are in strife.”

“Meghan can’t really return to her average acting career. So what is there to return to? She can’t settle for doing a guest spot on Grey’s Anatomy, and realistically, I don’t think Steven Spielberg is knocking on her $14 million door.”

So what is she left with?” Ms Madigan asked before admitting “the natural choice is that she aligns herself with heaps of luxury brands and makes some cold hard cash by being aspirational.”