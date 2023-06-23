Drew Sidora breaks silence on divorce with Ralph Pittman

Instagram/drewsidora

Drew Sidora, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, recently discussed the turning point in her marriage to Ralph Pittman.

The actress said, "I knew it was high time to end my nine-year marriage," when interpersonal problems began to appear on television.

She also accused her ex-husband of being an adulterer and serial cheater.

She revealed to People.com that their divorce was not due to a single incident but a culmination of things that shouldn’t happen in marriage that caused their split.

The 38-year-old showbiz star explained, the inability to ‘apologize, work through it, care about emotional state, wanting to work and heal’ as the main reasons behind her divorce.

Things reached a point of no return during the filming of the Bravo series as she felt embarrassed for what she was dealing with behind closed doors.

She continued “Of course I was forever, but it was like [there was] nothing else left for me to hold onto because the behavior and inappropriateness just never stopped. It was just too much.”

She also accused her ex-husband of mental and financial abuse, reports Pagesix.

The couple shared two children, son Machai, 8, and daughter Ariya, 5 years old.

They were married in 2014 and both filed for divorce in February 2023.