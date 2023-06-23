Tom Cruise gushes over Shakira after she 'begged' him to stop flirting with her

File Footage

Tom Cruise gushed over his girl crush Shakira after failing to woo her with his charm.



According to Spanish media outlet El Mundo, the Mission: Impossible star could not hide his smile while talking about the Waka Waka singer in an interview.

While speaking to journalist Jessica Rodriguez, the superstar was asked about the Columbian singer some days after it was revealed that Cruise saw his “dream girl” in Shakira.

“She's very talented. She and her family are lovely people,” the Top Gun actor reportedly said. “I've always admired her work... She's a very good person, she's a very good person.”

This comes after it was reported that Cruise felt “giddy” after meeting Shakira at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami last month.

However, Shakira did not feel the same way about Cruise and even “begged” him to stop flirting with her as she had no intention of embarrassing him.

“There's no attraction or romance on her part - she was just being friendly,” an insider said of Shakira to Heat Magazine. “She's flattered but not interested.”