Gisele Bündchen radiates 'happiness' while Tom Brady is 'simply surviving' post divorce

Gisele Bündchen exudes happy vibes while her ex-husband Tom Brady looks "miserable" almost a year after their divorce.

According to psychologist Jo Hemmings, the former football quarterback’s life seems most affected by the divorce as compared to the Brazilian model.

Analyzing the social media snaps of the former couple and their latest outings, Hemmings deducted that Bündchen has moved on from her painful split from the athlete.

However, Brady does not look happy even if he is surrounded by friends, Hemmings alluded while referring to his photos on a yacht with Bündchen’s ex Leonardo DiCapio.

"Tom and Gisele's lives now speak very different languages,” the expert said of the exes, who share two kids, while speaking to The Sun.

“Gisele shows no shred of bitterness in her posts, images, or in any of her recent amazing professional photoshoots,” the psychologist said.

“She authentically radiates happiness and looks completely fulfilled in her life now,” she added. "Gisele is showing the world with outstretched arms and a beaming smile, that she is finally authentically happy.

“Gisele seems to be going from strength to strength in her modeling career,” she said of the model’s career, adding, “Overall, Gisele and her new life look joyous and [it seems like she] is thriving as if she is over it all.”

Speaking of Brady, she noted, "Tom's does not. He looks gaunt and serious and as if he is simply surviving. Tom, by contrast, looks slightly awkward when he is with friends or out and about working.”

"He shows these forced smiles and random shots of nothing very significant or personal,” she asserted in references to his recent photos.

Before concluding, the expert said that Brady looks "a bit miserable," creating the "polar opposite" effect from Bündchen’s solo images.