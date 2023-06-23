Farhan Akhtar postpones upcoming directorial project 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' features Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra

Farhan Akhtar has postponed his highly-anticipated road trip film Jee Le Zaraa starring Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

According to sources, Farhan has rescheduled the plan of Jee Le Zaraa in order to prioritize acting.

Sources stated: “Jee Le Zara is a film close to the hearts of Farhan, Zoya, and everyone at Excel Entertainment. Despite repeated attempts to jump-start the film, things are falling through due to date issues.”

“Even Farhan Akhtar is completely cooperating with the leads and not pressuring anybody. Instead, Farhan has renewed his schedule which will prioritize acting in a film first.”

“A call on the prospects of Jee Le Zara will be taken once all three leads have a common date of the shoot. There could be some changes in the casting as well”, added close sources.

Moreover, he has had discussion over Aamir’s Champions Hindi adaptation during which they found out having the same creative mindset. Reportedly, the Rock On actor has signed the film with the PK actor, reports Pinkvilla.

“Farhan and Aamir are best of friends, and recently when Aamir discussed Campeones with Farhan, he was game for it. Both Aamir and Farhan have similar creative headspace and are targeting to take the film on floors by October this year.”