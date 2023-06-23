Arnold Schwarzenegger joins girlfriend Heather Milligan for a bicycle ride

Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared in high spirits as he was spotted with his girlfriend Heather Milligan enjoying a bicycle ride.

The couple started off in the more inland section of Los Angeles and made their way towards the coast, with the final destination being Schwarzenegger's old weightlifting stomping grounds, Gold's Gym in Venice Beach.

The Terminator star, who also got in a workout, ended up attracting fans while outside standing outside the the building who wanted to take some selfies in front of the billboard for his new documentary series on Netflix.

The couple have been dating since 2015, which translates to about eight years.

Schwarzenegger split from his wife Maria Shriver in 2011, following the revelation that he fathered a son, Joseph Baena, now 25, with the family's former housekeeper Mildred Baena during their marriage.

He also has four children with his ex-wife: daughters Katharine, 33, Christina, 31, and sons Patrick, 29 and Christopher, 25.







