Madonna's twin daughters, Stella and Estere, graduate elementary school

Madonna's twin daughters, Stella and Estere, have officially graduated from elementary school, marking an important milestone in their education.

The renowned singer, Madonna, took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to share a photo commemorating the occasion. In the picture, both twins can be seen wearing blue caps and gowns while holding bouquets of flowers.



In her Instagram post, Madonna expressed her joy and pride, referring to her daughters as "2 Kweens!!! Happy Graduation!" and extending her congratulations on their graduation. She accompanied the heartfelt message with two crown emojis, emphasizing their regal achievement.



With their elementary school graduation now behind them, Stella and Estere embark on a new chapter in their educational journey, guided by their loving mother, Madonna.