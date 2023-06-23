Cardi B beams with pride as daughter Kulture Kiari delivers graduation speech

Cardi B couldn't contain her pride as her daughter, Kulture Kiari, accomplished a significant milestone in her young life.
The renowned "Up" rapper, aged 30, celebrated the pre-kindergarten graduation of Kulture as she confidently took the stage to deliver a speech at her graduation ceremony.
Dressed in a stunning pink tulle gown, adorned with a lab coat, the little girl captivated the audience as she approached the microphone. With resounding cheers from her mother and others in attendance, Kulture confidently declared, "When I grow up, I want to be a doctor."
The heartwarming moment was captured on video, which Cardi B shared on her social media accounts with the caption, "Dr. Cephus," in reference to her daughter's future aspirations.
The heartfelt moment at Kulture's graduation signifies a promising start for a young girl with dreams of becoming a doctor, and Cardi B stands proudly by her daughter's side as she takes her first steps toward a bright future.
For her latest track, Stefani collaborated with Swedish production duo Jack & Coke, as well as KThrash
The track which is inspired by Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ also features the original
Al Pacino has no plans to marry his baby mama Noor Alfallah after birth of their son, source
Tiffany Watson revealed the name of baby boy Jude Maximus McGeehan
OceanGate Expeditions charges $250,000 for a seat on Titanic sub
Mod Sun weighs in on his brand-new music release following the split from Avril Lavigne