Cardi B beams with pride as daughter Kulture Kiari delivers graduation speech

Cardi B couldn't contain her pride as her daughter, Kulture Kiari, accomplished a significant milestone in her young life.

The renowned "Up" rapper, aged 30, celebrated the pre-kindergarten graduation of Kulture as she confidently took the stage to deliver a speech at her graduation ceremony.



Dressed in a stunning pink tulle gown, adorned with a lab coat, the little girl captivated the audience as she approached the microphone. With resounding cheers from her mother and others in attendance, Kulture confidently declared, "When I grow up, I want to be a doctor."

The heartwarming moment was captured on video, which Cardi B shared on her social media accounts with the caption, "Dr. Cephus," in reference to her daughter's future aspirations.



The heartfelt moment at Kulture's graduation signifies a promising start for a young girl with dreams of becoming a doctor, and Cardi B stands proudly by her daughter's side as she takes her first steps toward a bright future.