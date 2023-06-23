 
Friday June 23, 2023
Cardi B beams with pride as daughter Kulture Kiari delivers graduation speech

Cardi B's daughter graduates pre-school, a step towards future success

By Web Desk
June 23, 2023
Cardi B couldn't contain her pride as her daughter, Kulture Kiari, accomplished a significant milestone in her young life. 

The renowned "Up" rapper, aged 30, celebrated the pre-kindergarten graduation of Kulture as she confidently took the stage to deliver a speech at her graduation ceremony.

Dressed in a stunning pink tulle gown, adorned with a lab coat, the little girl captivated the audience as she approached the microphone. With resounding cheers from her mother and others in attendance, Kulture confidently declared, "When I grow up, I want to be a doctor."

The heartwarming moment was captured on video, which Cardi B shared on her social media accounts with the caption, "Dr. Cephus," in reference to her daughter's future aspirations.

The heartfelt moment at Kulture's graduation signifies a promising start for a young girl with dreams of becoming a doctor, and Cardi B stands proudly by her daughter's side as she takes her first steps toward a bright future.