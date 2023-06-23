Kevin Hart invites best pal Will Smith for interview in 'Hart to Hart’ after Oscars slapgate

Kevin Hart invites best pal Will Smith for interview in 'Hart to Heart 3’ after Oscars slapgate

Kevin Hart will invite his friend Will Smith for interview in upcoming season of Hart to Hart a year after his infamous Oscars controversy when he slapped Chris Rock on-stage.

The comedian, who has always been supportive of the King Richard actor, will have Smith in his show to interview him, as per the show’s trailer, marking it his first major appearance since the controversy.

In the trailer shared with People Magazine by Peacock, Hart can be seen interviewing Dwayne Johnson, Dr. Dre, and some other stars apart from Smith.

Smith made headlines after he smacked Rock on-stage during 2022 Academy Awards over a joke the comedian cracked on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.



Hart remained supportive of Smith despite worldwide backlash as he maintain his stance on the controversy claiming that humans are prone to making mistakes.

Previously, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hart, who is also a friend to Rock, said that Will is working on himself after the incident.

"Will is apologetic, you know. He's in a better space, of course, than what he was after. People are human, and as humans sometimes we make mistakes,” he said.

“So it's not about talking about the past, it's about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward,” Hart continued.

Furthermore, he mentioned that he is friends with both Smith Rock and hopes that they can re-establish their bond after the incident.

"I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best," Hart said. "I still love him, I still love Chris."

He added, "You can't judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so."