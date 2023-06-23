Prince William does not care he has 'aggravated' the King

Prince William wants to carve his own oath away from the shadow of King Charles, says expert.

The Prince of Wales, who released a Father's Day photo on his dad's Trooping the Colour debut, is being called out for 'mutiny'.

Royal expert Daniela Elser writes: "Our man Willy looks dangerously like he is staging a far-from-subtle mutiny and has no intention of playing by his father’s rules," she wrote.

“The timing of the interview will certainly have raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace,” a senior former palace official told Eden.

“The interview and the Father’s Day picture have blown His Majesty off the front pages on the weekend of his first King’s Birthday Parade. It could have been sequenced better, especially given that the Duchy social housing initiative isn’t being launched for a while yet.”

This comes as Prince William is planning on developing a new housing scheme for the homeless.

The Sunday Times’ correspondent Roya Nikkhah notes: "The thing here is that William is not so much stepping on Charles’ toes as clog dancing all over them. Nor would he seem to care just how much he has aggravated the King.

"Rather, as My Way plays in the background, the prince seems intent on ignoring his father’s Wales MO and looks like he is refusing to patiently wait for his turn."