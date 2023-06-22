Emilia Clarke on how she prevented Secret Invasion spoilers to be leaked

Emilia Clarke has recently explained how she prevented leaks while filming for Disney+ Marvel series, Secret Invasion.



“I was told that if you took a picture of yourself in your hotel room at a certain time fans can figure stuff out, so literally the first couple of days I would just take my SIM card out of my phone,” revealed Clarke in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Clarke mentioned that she had a Zoom meeting with Marvel security just after joining the cast and this “terrified” her.

“I was like, ‘I think a man's going to come and kill me if I say anything,’” stated the Game of Thrones star.

However, Clarke believed that it was easier for her to keep Marvel spoiler than Game of Thrones.

“Whenever it comes up or people want to ask, you just get to be like, 'Dude, Marvel. I can't say anything,’” she admitted.

Clarke disclosed that Marvel learned from Game of Thrones mistake, saying, “Whatever Marvel's doing, we just want to do that.”

“So that became, you don't print anything — and then there was like me and Peter Dinklage being like, ‘I need it on paper!” mentioned Clarke.

She added, “I can't learn my lines without it being on paper!”