Royal family's most trusted priest and spiritual guide bowing out after 25 years of service

Queen Elizabeth II's spiritual guide and most trusted priest Bishop David Conner, who conducted King Charles III's mother's funeral, is finally stepping down after 25 years of service.



The Garter Day, which was presided over by King Charles III for the first time, also marked the retirement of the late Queen's favourite cleric.

Senior members of the Royal Family attend the Garter Service at Windsor - the last one to be conducted by the Dean, who was personally appointed by the Queen and became her spiritual mentor.

The 76-yrear-old was to bow out at the 70, the usual Church of England retirement age. But, the Queen personally asked him to stay "to see her out".

His successor, the Right Reverend Christopher Cocksworth, Bishop of Coventry, has just been announced.



Some royal fans assume that it is the Archbishop of Canterbury who comes closest to being the monarch’s mentor – and the current archbishop, Justin Welby, did help spiritually prepare the King for his coronation – it is usually the Dean of Windsor who plays that role, according to reports.



Also known as Register of the Order of the Garter, Bishop David was one of the longest serving Deans of Windsor, a position which is always filled by a cleric personally chosen by the monarch.



The royal family's trust in him was evident when the Queen asked Bishop Conner to preach at Prince Philip’s memorial service in Westminster Abbey. He was also seen helping officiate at the Charles and Camilla’s church blessing in 2005 and at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.