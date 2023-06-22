K-pop group BIGBANG’s G-Dragon shares thoughts on upcoming music

He discussed his upcoming music as well as what he thinks constitutes being an “icon"

G-Dragon from the K-pop group BIGBANG sat down for an interview with ELLE magazine as he graced the cover of their latest issue. He discussed his upcoming music as well as what he thinks constitutes being an “icon.”

He was asked about his new album, which he dropped hints about last April. “As it’s been a long time since I’ve promoted as singer G-Dragon, I’m working [on the album] with a fun and excited heart. I think I’ll also be able to know what kind of emotions I have now once the songs are complete. I’m looking forward to it myself.”

He discussed the way he goes about writing lyrics as he tries to capture raw emotions through honesty. “I try to communicate through music. When I look back on the emotions I’ve let out in songs over the years, there’s nothing that doesn’t come from my own experiences. Music is the best way to understand myself.”

He also gave his opinion on being considered to be ahead of his time throughout his career. “You’ll likely hear words like this when time goes by and there’s someone to be compared to, and if that’s the case, then I think that’s great to hear. When I look back on people I think are iconic, they’re remembered just as the people they are, regardless of the generation or trends. I’m also working to become someone like that.”