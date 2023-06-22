Britney Spears looks gorgeous in yellow bikini at beach getaway

he star donned a halter neck set as she played around in the water and took a walk along the shore

Well known singer Britney Spears looked stunning in a yellow bikini in a new video on her Instagram page. The star donned a halter neck set as she played around in the water and took a walk along the shore.

She smiled at the camera as she sat on the edge of the sea and let the water wash over her. The 41-year-old donned a floppy hat, a pair of Aviators along with a toothy smile. Although there was an absence of any dancing, she playfully posed for the camera.

She seemed to be enjoying a piece of gum as she went through a multitude of poses, with the video having Fields of Gold by Sting as the background music. Although it is unclear where exactly she is, she has been enjoying her vacation with her husband Sam Asghari.

On the same day, Sam posted a video of himself as he enjoyed a cigar while on a boat ride. The outing comes a short time after the two celebrated their one year anniversary.

Although Britney ended up deactivating her account shortly before the anniversary, Sam took to his social media to celebrate the occasion. He shared several sweet posts about their relationship, calling Britney the “the woman of my dreams.”