Cheryl expresses support for Lily Allen after bitter feud

English singer Cheryl showed her support for her former nemesis Lily Allen at the Duke of York Theatre for The Pillow Man press night.

It seems the singer made an attempt to go incognito at the event, however she was still quickly spotted by onlookers and attendees. However, her presence is raising some eyebrows considering the long standing feud she has had with Lily.

The bad blood first began back in 2006 when Lily dropped Cheryl’s name in the B-side for her first ever single, Smile. The former did not take the mention well, as she called her a “chick with a d***k” when asked by chef Gordon Ramsay about the singer.

Their feud was fully confirmed when Lily retaliated by writing an angry letter to Cheryl on her Myspace page. “Cheryl, if you're reading this, I may not be as pretty as you but at least I write and SING my own songs without the aid of autotune. I must say taking your clothes off, doing sexy dancing and marrying a rich footballer must be very gratifying, your mother must be so proud, stupid b****.”

The feud took off once more five years later when Lily made a reference to Cheryl being convicted for assault in 2003 which led to Cheryl unfollowing the former. Adding on to the heat, Lily spoke to the French soccer magazine SoFoot to claim:

“She is just a b**ch. She represents everything I hate. She is stupid, superficial and as ugly outside as inside.”