Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lack of ‘commercial prowess’ has been ‘humiliatingly’ exposed





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been ousted for lacking a ‘commercial prowess’ that has now been ‘humiliatingly’ exposed.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal journalist Jane Moore.

According to The Sun she started the conversation off by comparing life in the Royal Family, to the real world and said that while “people laugh heartily at your jokes, however lame, and respond with ‘amazing’ to the most pedestrian of anecdotes” on the richer side of the pond, the other side is deadlier.

“In the cold, business-like world of commerciality — where money is king and not your dad — you succeed or fail based on results. As Prince Harry is rapidly discovering,” she added.

Meanwhile “his and wife Meghan’s lack of commercial prowess has been humiliatingly exposed by senior Spotify executive Bill Simmons who, shortly after they lost their lucrative podcast deal with the platform, referred to them as “the f***ing grifters” — aka small-time hustlers.”