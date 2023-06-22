Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lack of ‘commercial prowess’ has been ‘humiliatingly’ exposed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been ousted for lacking a ‘commercial prowess’ that has now been ‘humiliatingly’ exposed.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal journalist Jane Moore.
According to The Sun she started the conversation off by comparing life in the Royal Family, to the real world and said that while “people laugh heartily at your jokes, however lame, and respond with ‘amazing’ to the most pedestrian of anecdotes” on the richer side of the pond, the other side is deadlier.
“In the cold, business-like world of commerciality — where money is king and not your dad — you succeed or fail based on results. As Prince Harry is rapidly discovering,” she added.
Meanwhile “his and wife Meghan’s lack of commercial prowess has been humiliatingly exposed by senior Spotify executive Bill Simmons who, shortly after they lost their lucrative podcast deal with the platform, referred to them as “the f***ing grifters” — aka small-time hustlers.”
Tiffany Watson revealed the name of baby boy Jude Maximus McGeehan
OceanGate Expeditions charges $250,000 for a seat on Titanic sub
Mod Sun weighs in on his brand-new music release following the split from Avril Lavigne
Shannen in April filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko
Kate Middleton and Prince William said: “We honour the extraordinary contributions and resilience of the Windrush...
Andy Cohen appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast in November 2022, where he was interviewed by the Duchess.