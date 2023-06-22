Katy Perry talks about sober 'pact' with fiancé Orlando Bloom

In a recent revelation, pop sensation Katy Perry shared her experience of embarking on a three-month sober "pact" with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, earlier this year.

Perry, recently launched her non-alcoholic apéritifs brand, De Soi, including its newest flavor, Très Rosé.

She recently spoke to PEOPLE magazine and shared that the decision to go sober was an opportunity for personal rejuvenation. "For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," she explained. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance."

The singer-songwriter clarified that while she refrains from drinking on weeknights, she allows herself some indulgence on weekends. However, she willingly joined Bloom, 46, in the sober pact as a gesture of solidarity.

"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," Perry shared. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."

Although Perry doesn't strictly associate herself with specific sobriety labels, she appreciates the value of taking moments to reset. "I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run," she said.