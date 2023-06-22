Kanye West reacts after Kim Kardashian admits he was right about North's TikTok

Kanye West “appreciates” ex-wife Kim Kardashian for monitoring their daughter North West's social media.

After the reality TV megastar admitted that the rapper, who now goes by Ye, may have been right when he criticized her for allowing the nine-year-old to use TikTok, a source revealed his reaction.

Us Weekly reported that “although Kanye disagrees with North being allowed to post on TikTok, he appreciates Kim being reasonable about certain content she posts.”

“Kanye has a really strong bond with North and even though he completely trusts her, he knows she’s still very young and can’t always make the best judgement call on what’s appropriate to share with the public and what’s not,” the source added.

The insider went on to add that even though West and Kardashian’s do not have an ideal co-parenting situation, he “knows Kim is looking out for North’s best interest.”

However, he is still of the opinion that North should not be allowed on social media. “Kanye feels like he has every right to be concerned about their daughter’s use of social media, but he’ll take any compromises he can get,” the insider shared.

Earlier, the Praise God hitmaker publically slammed the Kardashians star for allowing North to use TikTok in a heated social media rant.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” West penned in a since-deleted post.

Clapping back at his criticism, Kardashian penned on Instagram, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”