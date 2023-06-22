Yo Yo Honey Singh files complain to Police as he receives 'death threats'

Yo Yo Honey Singh's manager received the threat voice notes while the singer was in America

Yo Yo Honey Singh has filed a complaint to the Delhi police after he receives death threats from Sidhu Moosa Wale's alleged killer, Goldy Brar.

Singh has got extremely scared after receiving a threat voice note from Brar. However, he did go to Delhi police to file a complaint against the gangster, but he still can’t get the incident out of his head. It had made him scared.

The rapper, while talking to the ANI about it, revealed that his manager obtained the threatening voice notes while he was in the United States.

The Desi Kalakar singer did not unveil many details in front of the media. He just said: “I’m scared. I have received a threat for the first time in my life and I am scared. We received some voice notes also. We received these threats from international phone numbers.”

The 40-year-old singer is shocked, as this has never happened to him before. He has only received love from fans all across the world.

Amid the threat, the police have provided him security. They also claim that Brar is hiding in Canada at present.

According to Pinkvilla, Goldy Brar is a one of the gang members of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang.