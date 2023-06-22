Stepson of 'Titanic sub' billionaire pulls no punches at Cardi B

Brian Szasz defended himself going to the concert, saying, 'music help me'

After Cardi B's salvo, Brian Szasz jumped on the arena to let the rapper taste her own medicine.

Responding to the 30-year-old, the British billionaire stepson said on Instagram, "Try to show class for once in your life," captioning the story of TMZ on Cardi's dig.

While he also fired back at the rapper on Twitter and clarified his attendance at the concert amid his stepfather's disappearance beneath the sea.

"What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you, Cardi get some class!"

"Cardi B We know all your latest releases are trash, but is your career this desperate for attention now??" he added.

It is pertinent to mention here Titanic submersible was boarded by five crew including, British businessman Hamish Harding; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman; French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, went to witness the wreckage of the Titanic.

However, the ship lost contact with the life above the surface after its descent.

Frantic searches were ongoing since the 96-hour window, referring to the timespan of oxygen availability on the ship, was running out fast.