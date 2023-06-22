Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to revive 'Spencer' bloodline with Princess Diana surname

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could change their last name 'Spencer' to revive the memoir of Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning on a major change in their moniker to align themselves with their late mother.

Speaking about it, author Tom Bower tells GB News about the couple's potential plans

He begins: "What’s really interesting in the rebranding of the Sussexes, is that Meghan decided her real object in life was to be Diana.

"That has always been her passion, that has also been Harry’s passion and Meghan went to the extent of suggesting that they should drop the name Windsor and take the surname Spencer. So she’d be Meghan Spencer - the new Diana," adds Bower.

In a bid to recast themselves, Harry and Meghan are tipped to change their name: "They’ve discussed it not only by themselves but with others too. This isn’t something they’ve plucked out of their minds. They were actively trying to recast themselves as Harry and Meghan Spencer.

"He’d take his mother’s name too. It’s all about the break-off. They’d also give up the Sussex title because instead you’ve got the new incarnation of Diana," notes the expert.