Bebe Rexha continues tour despite phone attack

Bebe Rexha fan revealed he thought throwing the phone at her would be 'funny'

Bebe Rexha remained undeterred and decided to continue the tour after a man from her New York concert threw a phone at the pop star, which left her with facial injuries after it struck her on the head.

The singer took to Instagram to update fans about her recovery before her concert in Philadelphia.



The 33-year-old called her New York concert an "amazing show", adding, though the show ended in an unfortunate way, it was still an amazing show in my hometown."

Thank you so much, New York. I love You. The tour must go on!!! Philly next! Which show are you coming to?!" she concluded.

The I'm Good crooner also posted a video on social media to show her injuries where she was seen carefree as she pouted and chuckled while captioning the post, "still making a black eye look sexy lolol".

Meanwhile, for throwing the phone at the singer, a 27-year-old man was caught and was charged with assault.



According to a PA news agency, a spokesperson of the New York Police Department revealed the identity of the charged person as Nicolas Malvagna, from New Jersey, and he was nabbed on Sunday.

But the said person's legal rep said: "Nicolas, like many other fans, was hoping to interact in some way with Ms. Rexha as the phone was returned. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha in any way."

Moving forward, Rexha will land in London for her next concert on July 28 in her Best F'n Night Of My Life Tour.