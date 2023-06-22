Tom Cruise flatly rejected 'Mission Impossible' co-star demand

Pom Klementieff was adamant in her demand to Tom Cruise in 'MI7' fight scene

Mission Impossible 7 star Pom Klementieff pushed Tom Cruise to kick her in the guts for the fight scene.

However, the franchise lead star declined her request despite her insistence.

The request from the Marvel star came on the sequence set in Venice when her character Paris, a villain in the film, has a fight scene with the daring spy.

"I kept telling him to just kick me here," the actress told EW, referring to her guts.



"I was squeezing abs. [I said], 'You can just go for it.' He was like, 'No, no, no, no, no.' I was like, 'But it's going to help me!' But he wouldn't do it."

The 37-year-old further explained her villainous character as someone who "destroys everything in her path. She's a rebel; she's a killer; she's extremely skilled and quite lonely too."

Meanwhile, Klementieff performance in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol: 2 as Mantis has caught the attention of the MI7 filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie., who described her as "very, very, very much a chaotic element in the story. It doesn't matter how deep in the background she is; you're going to be watching her at all times and wondering what she's going to do."

