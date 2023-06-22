Ava Max first reaction out after LA concert slap

Ava Max addressed the recent mishap at her Los Angeles concert, where an unknown individual slapped her with full might.
The 29-year-old took to Twitter to comment on the incident and thanked fans for their support.
“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the pop star wrote.
“He’s never coming to a show again... thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA, though!”
The incident transpired as the 29-year-old performed in Los Angeles on Tuesday when the security soon tackled an unidentified man after he slapped her in mid-song.
However, the crooner kept her cool and resumed her performance after a brief pause.
This was the second incident in one week when musicians on stage were attacked.
Recently, Bebe Rexha was hit by a phone from her New York concert crowd, leaving her with bruises.
Previously, musicians faced the same ordeal when chicken nuggets were thrown at Harry Styles on stage, and Rihanna braved unwanted objects on her way during performances.
