IBM introduces AI commentary tool for Wimbledon's video packages

In a move aimed at elevating the fan experience, Wimbledon, the renowned tennis tournament, will be incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its commentary system this year.

Tech giant IBM announced on Wednesday that their AI-powered commentary tool will be utilised for all video highlights during Wimbledon, providing fans with an enhanced and immersive viewing experience.

According to IBM's press release, this innovative AI commentary feature will be accessible to fans through the official Wimbledon website and app. It will enable them to engage with the tournament on a deeper level by offering audio commentary and captions for key moments in the matches. Users will have the flexibility to toggle these features on and off as desired. The introduction of AI commentary aims to bring an exciting and dynamic element to matches that are played outside of Wimbledon's Show Courts, where live human commentary is already provided.

To develop the AI system, experts collaborated closely with Wimbledon organisers to train the technology in the nuances and language of tennis. This builds upon Wimbledon's existing implementation of AI, which includes features such as match insights, highlight reels, and a power index leaderboard. Additionally, the AI tool will analyze the tournament's singles draw and calculate the players' chances of reaching the final, providing valuable insights and predictions.

Kevin Farrar, IBM's sports partnerships leader, emphasised that the role of AI is to complement and enhance the human element of sports commentary, rather than replace it entirely. He acknowledged the irreplaceable presence of renowned tennis figure John McEnroe, stating that AI cannot replicate his unique contributions. Farrar sees AI as a valuable supplement that enriches the overall commentary experience for fans.

Wimbledon 2023 is scheduled to commence on July 3 and conclude on July 16. This announcement aligns with the broader trend in tennis of embracing technological advancements. Earlier this year, the men's ATP Tour announced its intention to replace on-court line judges with electronic line calls, starting in 2025, with the aim of optimising accuracy and consistency across tournaments.

IBM previously utilised AI-generated commentary during the prestigious Masters golf tournament, providing comprehensive analysis and insights across more than 20,000 video clips throughout the event. The integration of AI technology in sports continues to evolve, enhancing the spectator experience and delivering engaging and informative coverage of matches.