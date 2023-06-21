Jennifer Lawrence brings parents to premiere of raunchy comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’

Karen and Gary Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence's parents, were in attendance with the actress at the New York premiere of her latest film, No Hard Feelings, held at Lincoln Square on Tuesday.

Although Jennifer has previously discussed her disagreements with her conservative family, she invited them to the premiere of her bold new sex comedy.

In the film, Jennifer portrays a financially struggling woman named Maddie who resorts to trying to seduce a 19-year-old for money.

She arrived at the premiere in a sumptuous white gown that fell beguilingly off the shoulder at one side and was designed to somewhat resemble a toga.

Letting her luxurious dirty blonde hair tumble freely over her shoulders, the Oscar-winning actress accentuated her screen siren features with makeup including a slick of nude lipstick.

Jennifer Lawrence flashed an enigmatic grin while posing for the cameras alongside her co-stars.

As shown in the movie trailer, Jennifer's character Maddie is struggling financially and is at risk of losing her late mother's house.

She seeks help from a wealthy couple, played by Broadway stars Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick, who have a geeky teenage son named Percy, played by Andrew Feldman.

The couple offers Maddie a car in exchange for a significant favor - she must seduce Percy before he heads off to Princeton in the fall.

No Hard Feelings released in the USA on June 17.