Prince Harry planning to ‘talk to a bunch of suits’ about motivation?

Experts have just started to reference Prince Harry’s potential career shifts for the future and how he may end up ‘talking to a bunch of suits’ about motivation for a quick paycheck.
These tips and pieces of advice have been issued by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.
The converastion arose during her interview with TalkTV’s Kevin O’Sullivan.
In the midst of that chat she spoke at length about Prince Harry’s possible career prospects in the future.
In the podcast episode she was quoted saying, “I think that Harry could go the motivational speaking route, get paid a lot of money to talk to a bunch of suits” and get “branded as a cool hip Silicon Valley guy.”
In an attempt to defend her stance she also admitted, “I think that if he works with the right people, he could try to pursue that and get paid a lot of money.”
But before signing off she she added a quick jibe at Prince Harry and said, “I just wanna say that every nice thing I said about Harry and Meghan I’m sleep deprived so please don’t send me mean tweets.”
