Ernest Hemingway’s granddaughter confesses her belief ‘a cornerstone’ for her

Ernest Hemingway’s granddaughter Mariel Hemingway has recently confessed her belief in God has been “a foundation” for her to deal with personal issues.



Speaking to Fox News Digital, the Oscar-nominated actress revealed, “I did suffer tremendously.”

Mariel, who stars in Pure Flix’s new movie, God’s Country Song, said, “I had depression probably most of my life… My belief in God has been a cornerstone for me… It has helped me understand the things that I came from.”

“I come from an amazing family, but there was also a lot of addiction, alcoholism, depression and suicides. And very serious mental illnesses that I was deeply afraid of,” shared the 61-year-old, who also battled with eating disorder.

Mariel reflected, “My belief in God and my belief in prayer and connecting with the God within and your inner voice – that has always been… a saving grace for me and a good path for me.”

She explained, “It reminds me that all of this is so interconnected. I believe in lifestyle. I believe in connecting to the Earth. I think nature is... God’s expression of how beautiful where we live is.”

“We need to protect that. And we also need to connect to that because we’re so much a part of it,” she added.