James Gunn addresses Superman: Legacy auditions

James Gunn has recently addressed Superman: Legacy auditions and casting call.



“Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy,” said the movie-maker on Bluesky social via Deadline.

Gunn continued, “I’m blown away by some of these actors, among the best I’ve ever seen or worked with.”

The DC co-head further revealed that the Superman: Legacy will release on July 11, 2025, while Gunn going to direct and write the movie.

Gunn gave an update on casting Superman came after the director disclosed, he’s “narrowing down the list of actors to depict the Man of Steel on the big screen”.

Gunn also shut off the rumours about names being revealed to feature in the superhero movie.

“There’s things in there that are completely false, but I can’t go out there and say, ‘Oh this isn’t true, and this isn’t true’ without going through everything,” stated Gunn during his appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.

Gunn added, “And by the way, it’s not the audience’s — at this point, I don’t think it’s the business of anyone who is screen-testing for a role. That is a very private thing.”