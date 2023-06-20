Avril Lavigne and Tyga call it quits after only four months of dating

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have reportedly ended things after being together for four months

According to reports, Avril Lavigne and Tyga have reportedly ended their relationship after only four months of making it public.

The 38-year-old rocker and the 33-year-old rapper first sparked romance rumors in February when they were spotted together at Nobu Malibu.

TMZ reports that Avril and Tyga's decision to end their relationship was mutual and that there are no ill feelings between them.

The news of their romance became public when they were spotted together on a friendly night out, although they had apparently been friends for some time prior to that.

Days after their friendly night out, Avril and Tyga were seen sharing a kiss at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week, seemingly confirming their romantic relationship.

Avril has been married twice before - her first marriage was to Deryck Whibley, the frontman of Sum 41, which ended in divorce after three years in 2010.

She then married Chad Kroeger, the frontman of Nickelback, but they also got divorced after two years of marriage in 2015.

Tyga, who previously dated Kylie Jenner when she was 16, has a 10-year-old son named King Cairo Stevenson from his past relationship with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

Notably, Tyga has not posted any pictures of Avril on his Instagram account.

In February 2022, the Day One rapper was given a one-year probation for alleged domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson, which is a concerning matter.