Prince Harry to be part of Meghan Markle’s multi-million Dior deal?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have hit some roadblocks in their business dealings earlier this month, but the couple may have reportedly struck multi-million luck once again, this time with the fashion house Dior!



Amid rising speculation that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, could close a whopping $20 million deal with the fashion giant, experts think that Prince Harry could follow suit, reported GB News.

According to royal watchers, Prince Harry’s recent appearances in the UK could serve as a precursor to his rumoured Dior deal; the Duke was seen in a Dior suit at his father King Charles’ historic Coronation in May.

Prince Harry was then again seen in a $1,000 Dior shirt at a High Court appearance in London for his ongoing misinformation case against the Mirror Group Newspapers.

That’s not all. Dior even took to Instagram to give a special shout out to Prince Harry for his Coronation suit, sharing a photo of him with the caption: “Tailoring fit for royalty. Dior is honoured to have dressed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for the Coronation of King Charles III in a custom design by Kim Jones.”

Commenting on the possibility, PR maven Mark Borkowsi told Mail Online: “It's no coincidence that they are veering towards fashion. They are more comfortable in this world. Style over substance.”

“It does seem to be a series of weird coincidences: Harry wears a Dior suit at the coronation and Dior at the hacking case and now a deal may be in the offing,” he added.

Brand expert Nick Ede also chimed in saying: “Harry will be part of the deal for sure. Dior are so well known for their menswear that I’m sure they will have wanted to seal an exclusive contract between them both.”

Sources suggest that Meghan is set to strike a three-year deal with Dior; this comes just days after it was confirmed that the Sussexes had been dealt a severe business blow after Spotify confirmed that their deal with the couple was ending.