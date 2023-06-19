Priscilla Presley clarifies her ‘misconstrued’ stance amid settlement with Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley has maintained that her lawsuit was never about getting in a fight with her granddaughter Riley Keough, 34.

Last month, the two came to a settlement over Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland estate, of which Riley is now the sole owner.

Priscilla filed the declaration in support of a motion that would seal the petition Riley previously filed to approve the pair’s settlement agreement. In a declaration filed last week in Los Angeles, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, 78, expressed her happiness with the settlement agreement she and Keough, 34, came to last month, via People Magazine.

“My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking,” she wrote. “We have learned that the fans realise that we are ‘Just a Family.’ Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us.”

Priscilla continued, “My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family.”

Moreover, she mentioned that the petition filed in January, two weeks after the passing of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, was “misconstrued” as “a ‘fight’ over my beloved daughter’s trust.”

The lawsuit which was first filed by Priscilla, challenged the legitimacy of the 2016 amendment in her late daughter’s will that left Riley in-charge and ousted her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees. However, she added that this was not her intent.

Moreover, she fired the law firm that filed the petition. She said her goal in filing her declaration was to “resolve all potential uncertainty” surrounding the interpretation of the Trust.

Lisa Marie was the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, to whom Priscilla was married from 1967 to 1973. Lisa Marie shared daughter Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough and she also has two twin daughters, Harper and Finley, 14, with ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.

To settle anymore feud rumours, Priscilla also shared a photo with all three of her granddaughters, following the graduation of the twins from middle school.

Following the settlement, Riley was noticeably missing at the graduation of twin sisters’ while Priscilla attended. However, it was later revealed the ceremony in Calabasas, California, was the same day as Riley attended Dior’s fashion show in Mexico City.

In a carousel posted on to Instagram, the Daisy Jones & the Six star shared highlights from the show. Under the post, Priscilla then took to the comment section to write, “Absolutely Beautiful,” along with a loved-up emoji.