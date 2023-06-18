Meghan Markle on way to join Johnny Depp, Rihanna, Jenifer Lawrence after being axed by Spotify?

Meghan Markle is reportedly on the brink of singing a deal with a French fashion house, to become the face of the company alongside stars such as Johnny Depp, Rihanna and Jenifer Lawrence.



The Duchess of Sussex does not seem to stop achieving her goal as she's planning to become a megastar after a deal with a Dior after being axed by audio streaming service Spotify.

If the former Suits star does sign with the brand, she could be on par with the £15 million handed to Depp to remain the face of its men's fragrance Sauvage.



It would not be a shock if the Duchess, who has been a fan of its fashion for years, were to sign with the designer. Two years ago, she carried a monogrammed version of the iconic Lady Dior bag to a Global Citizen concert in New York.

After striking the deal the mother-of-two could bounce back bigger than ever. Meghan is on her way to become the world's highest-paid influencer.



She would be a big challenge to Cindy Crawford and JLo's beauty lines and could rival Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana campaign if she succefully strikes fashion deal.



The Duchess of Sussex was dealt a blow by audio giant Spotify earlier this week after it was announced that they would not be renewing her podcast Archetypes for a second season following a 'mutual' decision - a move that could see Meghan and Prince Harry lose $10 million.



She could be 'worth hundreds of millions of dollars' if she does accept the brand deals reportedly being thrown her way. it could even rival the revenue Kim Kardashian has brought in over the years through her partnership with Dolce & Gabanna - which saw her paid $47 million for simply wearing the designer on her wedding day.