Amanda Bynes detained by police again: Here’s why

Amanda Bynes has recently been taken into custody by police again because of mental health issues.



According to TMZ, the former Nickelodeon star was handcuffed by The Los Angeles Police Department as they took her to get a mental health evaluation on June 17.

A source told the outlet that the police arrived on the scene after receiving a call about a female individual who was in pain.

The outlet reported that the woman was identified as Bynes.

It is also mentioned that a medical unit will evaluate the former actress mental health at the police station and see if she needs further treatment.

Citing eyewitness, the outlet revealed that She’s the Man star was “calm during the interaction with cops and “looked defeated as they dealt with her”.

This is not the first time Bynes was held by police for mental health issue.

Earlier in March, Bynes was kept in a psychiatric hold after she was found roaming the streets of LA without clothes.

Meanwhile, Bynes was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder.