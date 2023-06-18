Fives planets will star in June's planetary alignment

This representational picture shows planets aligned in orbit. — Pixabay/File

The alignment of planets in space has previously only been depicted in films, cartoons, or animations, but this month we will be able to see it with our own eyes. A rare astronomical alignment of five planets is anticipated for June 17.

Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus, and Mercury will be in alignment with the other planets.

According to the astronomy reference app Star Walk, the planets will gradually rise throughout the night, with different planets visible at various times.

According to the app, there are two different types of planetary alignments. A planetary alignment occurs when planets congregate on one side of the sun simultaneously. The phrase can also be used when, as seen from Earth, a group of planets are seen in close proximity to one another.

Due to their various elliptical orbits, the planets will likely form a line, though it will not necessarily be straight. They might look like straight lines from some perspectives.

According to CBS, the alignment will be easiest to see from June 16 through the morning of June 17. Meanwhile, Star Walk suggests that it will be easiest to see all five planets an hour before sunrise.

Depending on where you are in the world, you may be able to see the alignment for a few days before and after the 16th.

When Saturn rises in the middle of the night, close to the constellation Aquarius, the alignment will begin. Jupiter will then make an appearance in the Aries constellation, followed by Neptune.

Then, at a slight angle lower and close to Jupiter, Uranus will appear. The final planet to rise will be Mercury, which will be low on the horizon and visible an hour before sunrise.

The astronomical app states that while Neptune and Uranus require binoculars, Jupiter, Mercury, and Saturn will be visible without them. An app can aid in astronomical exploration and offer alignment guidance



Meanwhile, Jupiter will be the brightest until the sun comes up because planets, unlike stars, do not twinkle. It will be more difficult to distinguish other planets from stars because they will be fainter.

Moreover, a five-planet alignment occurred in March of this year, making it the first so far. By the end of the month, Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars were visible in the night sky. The event was quite visible on March 28.



Later this summer, Star Walk predicts that there will be another alignment. The best viewing date for that alignment will be July 22, when it will occur. It will feature just three planets, with Mars, Venus, and Mercury appearing in the evening sky.

Star Walk estimates that April 2024 will mark the next planetary alignment with five or more planets.