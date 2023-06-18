Prince Harry is a ‘middle-aged professional buffoon’ attended to by ‘nannies’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for carrying ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’ by the bucket load.

Royal commentator for The Telegraph, Petronella Wyatt weighed in on these claims regarding the couple.

According to Ms Wyatt, “I’ve thought for some time that Boris Johnson and our Lochinvar in California, the Duke of Sussex, are almost brothers in arms. For one thing, they both think the Government has hit ‘rock bottom’.”

“Boris’s feelings of hatred toward Rishi Sunak, or anyone with the temerity to be prime minister, are remarkably similar to Harry’s avowed contempt for some of Britain’s institutions.”

“Moreover, both would like to blow everything to smithereens. Boris has morphed into the Harry of Westminster, with a morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia, wounded vanity, and the conviction that nothing is ever his fault.”

Not to mention, they are “Old Etonians both, and attended to by nannies, they shone first as professional buffoons.’

“Now they are professional victims, an undignified profession for middle-aged men. But no one actually conspires against Boris or Harry. They don’t need to,” all because “after a time, they arouse such uncontrollable irritation, that you wish they’d disappear.”

Before concluding she also cited commentator Ingrid Seward who believes similar claims, that Prince Harry is the “Boris Johnson of the Royal family.”