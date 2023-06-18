Millie Gibson dubbed ‘Diva’ by Dr. Who team for struggling with night shoots

According to reports, Millie Gibson, who portrays Ruby Sunday in the upcoming season of the beloved BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, has been struggling with night shoots since filming commenced in Cardiff last month.

The blonde beauty is all set to join the cast of the long-running show as the companion of the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.

The show's cast and crew have reportedly labeled the 18-year-old actress a 'diva' due to her difficulty in coping with night shoots.

An insider told The Mirror: “No one could question Millie's commitment to Doctor Who, but there is a lot of pressure coming into a role like this.”

“She is determined to get it right. But the days are long and at times, when night filming has been suggested, she has made her feelings clear.”

“Millie is a pro on set and although night shoots are part of the job, they can be tiring for even the most experienced actors.”

“She won't be the first or last person to be a bit annoyed by a night shoot, but it has won her some snippy comments behind the scenes. The word 'diva' has been used once or twice when tempers are fraying.”

The new season, which will feature Ncuti Gatwa and Jonathan Groff, is set to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the popular series.

