Prince William breaks silence on fight with Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s fight with Prince William has finally received a public admission.

These claims and revelations have been shared by the Duke during his interview with The Times.

During the course of that chat, he addressed the dynamic with Prince Harry, and how he finds it ‘hard’ being a royal.

So much so that “We’re all very busy and I think it’s hard sometimes to see what the family bring and what we do.”

“But the amount of causes, the interests, the dinners, the meetings, the visits, whatever it is, that we do day in, day out, throughout the year, we’ve always been involved in that. It’s part of what we do.”

Prince William also went on to say, “It’s trying to spotlight other causes, other people, other interests, and help people where we can. We’ll continue to do that.”

For those unversed, these admissions were later sidelined once Prince William opened up about his plans to build affordable housing for Britian.