King Charles still loves Prince Harry, Father's Day message proves it

Britain’s King Charles still loves his younger son Prince Harry as the monarch seemingly offered an olive branch to the Duke of Sussex with a sweet message on Father’s Day.
Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, shared throwback photos including his picture with sons Prince William and Harry with a beautiful message.
King Charles message reads: “To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today.”
The other two pictures include King Charles with his own father, the late Prince Philip, and Queen Camilla with her late father.
King Charles olive branch comes as the Royal Family continues to display signs of tension with Harry and Meghan.
The California-based royal couple were also not invited to King Charles first Trooping the Colour as monarch amid the family rift.
Meanwhile, it is believed Prince Harry, who is also a father to two --Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet --will be celebrating Father’s Day with his children in US as Fathering Sunday falls on the same day.
