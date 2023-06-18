Travis Barker's daughter Alabama reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy news

Travis Barker's 17-year-old daughter, Alabama, expressed her excitement about becoming a big sister once again. She responded to the news of her father and Kourtney Kardashian expecting their first child together by sharing a post on her Instagram Story.
Alabama reposted a video originally shared by Kardashian, 44, where she confirmed her pregnancy by showing a sign that read "Travis I'm Pregnant!" Alabama captioned the post simply as "Baby #7."
Aside from Alabama, Barker has two other children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler - son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24. On the other hand, Kardashian shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, as well as daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with her ex Scott Disick.
