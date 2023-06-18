Rakul Preet Singh talks about her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding rumours are spreading nowadays

Rakul Preet Singh, who is dating actor Jackky Bhagnani, has finally spoken about their relationship.

Rakul, while talking to Indian express, shared the belief system the duo has.



She added: “Both of us are not from the school of thought that believes in hiding a relationship. I think as adults it’s the most natural progression of any human being, and it’s a fact of life that I wouldn’t want to hide.”

“Do I want to make news with it every time? No. It’s a fact of life, that I can also live freely and that’s it.”

After the confirmation of their romance, Rakul and Jackky have become the talk of the town again, as fans are now speculating their wedding.

In response, the Runway 34 actress said: “They have already gotten me married twice by the way. I got married in December and I got married in February. So, I am sure that they will get to know when I get married.”

She went on to say: “I just laugh it off. It’s with so much conviction that they write and I am on a film’s set and I am like ‘where is this coming from.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s relationship became Instagram official in 2021 when the latter wished his love of life on her birthday with a mushy picture.