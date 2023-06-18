King Charles, Prince William release first statement after Trooping the Colour

King Charles, Prince William share first statement after Trooping the Colour

King Charles and Prince William have released their first statement after Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday to thank everyone who took part in the parade.



King Charles and his elder son and heir to throne took to social media to extend gratitude after the official birthday celebrations.

King Charles said, “Thank you to everyone who took part in today’s celebrations!”

Prince William also took to Twitter and Instagram and shared family photos with caption, “Thank you to everyone involved in this year’s Trooping the Colour. We loved seeing you all!”

The King took salute at Trooping the Colour for the first time as Sovereign on Saturday.

He was saluted as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division in this spectacular ceremony which has marked the Monarch’s official birthday since 1748.

The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Edinburgh also rode in the parade, with The Duke of Edinburgh attending as Colonel of the London Guards for the first time.

Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Sophie and other members of the Royal Family viewed the parade, joined by huge crowds in central London.