Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' release date out

Meanwhile, 'Avatar' animated feature film will bow in 2025

Netflix surprised fans with a first look at Avatar: The Last Airbender as the streamer revealed the series will be released in 2024.

The announcement was made during Netflix's Tudum event; the title video opened to different Avatar elements.

The images of the lead cast were also revealed.

Gordon Cormier played Aang, while Kiawentiio sported Katara, Ian Ousley donned Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

The live-action Avatar adaptation has been in development since 2018.

"We'll be expanding and growing the world, and there will be surprises for existing fans and those new to the tale," creator Kim added.

"But throughout this process, our byword has been 'authenticity.' To the story. To the characters. To the cultural influences. Authenticity is what keeps us going, both in front of the camera and behind it, which is why we've assembled a team unlike any seen before — a group of talented and passionate artists who are working around the clock to bring this rich and incredibly beautiful world to life."

Moreover, the original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, exited the production in 2020 after serving as showrunners.

In addition, the Avatar will also be seen in action in an animated feature film in 2025.