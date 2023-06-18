'The Witcher' season 3 clip teases chaos awaits for Ciri

'The Witcher' teases S3 at Tudum

Henry Cavill is set to bid farewell to The Witcher as he teased a new clip from season three, seeing him in action one last time.

The fantasy series cast was present at the Tudum global fan event on Saturday, according to The Messenger.



The Geralt of Rivia lauded his fellow stars' "work, care, and effort" in adding subtleties to their roles.

The new clip unveiled at the event, featured Allan's Ciri, Chalotra's Yennefer, and Cavill's Geralt bracing for a mega battle against the odds.

The upcoming season on Netflix will see its main lead star Cavill's exit as Liam Hemsworth will take on the reins of the monster-killer character next season.

Last October, the Man of Steel star announced, "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."

"In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

The Witcher season 3, Volume 1 will land on June 29, followed by Volume 2 on July 27 at Netflix.